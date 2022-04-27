Nokia launches its G21 smartphone and more in India

Nokia has launched its G21 smartphone in India. Along with Nokia G21, the company has also released its 105 and 105 Plus feature phones, Comfort TWS Earbuds and Go Earbuds Plus.

Specifications of Nokia G21

Nokia G21 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor.

The smartphone packs a 5,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The latest G series smartphone, Nokia G21, is available in two variants: 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage. They are priced at ₹12,999 and ₹14,999, respectively. The storage could be expanded via a microSD card slot.

Nokia G21 has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The handset has an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies. The connectivity options of the Nokia G21 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone — in two color variants, Dusk and Nordic Blue — is available for purchase on e-commerce websites, online and offline retail stores.

Nokia’s features phone and earbuds

According to 91Mobiles, Nokia Comfort TWS offers 10mm drivers and up to 29 hours of battery life. The earbuds are available in two color options: black and white, priced at ₹2,799. Nokia Go Earbuds Plus TWS comes with 13mm drivers and offers up to 26 hours of battery life. The earbuds come in two colour options: black and white, priced at ₹1,999. Nokia 105 and the other version of features phone are available in two color variants: Charcoal and Blue. They are priced at ₹1,299 and ₹1,399, respectively.