Nubia launches powerful Red Magic 3S gaming phone in India

Smartphone maker Nubia’s Red Magic launched the ‘Gaming God Red Magic 3S’ in India today. Red Magic 3S is available in two variants 8+128 GB in Mecha Silver and 12+256GB in Cyber shade (Red and Blue), priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively.

The gaming phone comes with the Snapdragon Qualcomm 855+ processor, which performs 15 per cent faster graphic rendering to gamers, compared with the 855 processor. Nubia claims it is the world’s slimmest gaming phone, with a dual cooling system in-built cooling fan and liquid cooling. The Red Magic 3S has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 5,10,496, extremely high by any standards.

The Red Magic 3S is fitted out with top-of-the-line hardware specifications. It comes equipped with UFS 3.0 storage, like the OnePlus 7 smartphones, for fast loading and smoother overall performance. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate and 6.65 inch ultra-widescreen refresh rate. The phone has a game boost button, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, 4D vibration, dual front-facing stereo speakers, a large 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 27W quick charging. The phone comes with a 48MP camera, with f/1.79±5% aperture. The front camera sports a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Kukreja, Director, Nubia India, said, "We have seen the mobile gaming industry pace up in India from the time we launched the Red Magic to launching the Red Magic 3 in June 2019, we have witnessed increased acceptability for powerful gaming phones. Hence, our aim is to bring the appropriate and usable technology at the right time, in the right ecosystem, to deliver a seamless consumer experience. Our aim is to empower serious gamers with a device that is as powerful for gaming as it is competent for regular use.”

The gaming phone will be available on sale from October 21, 2019, as a Diwali Special on Flipkart.