Nubia launches powerful Red Magic 3S gaming phone in India

Amazfit verge lite review: An affordable fitness fix
It has got a claimed battery life of 20 days and comes pretty close to that in reality.
Smartphone maker Nubia’s Red Magic launched the ‘Gaming God Red Magic 3S’ in India today. Red Magic 3S is available in two variants 8+128 GB in Mecha Silver and 12+256GB in Cyber shade (Red and Blue), priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively.
The gaming phone comes with the Snapdragon Qualcomm 855+ processor, which performs 15 per cent faster graphic rendering to gamers, compared with the 855 processor. Nubia claims it is the world’s slimmest gaming phone, with a dual cooling system in-built cooling fan and liquid cooling. The Red Magic 3S has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 5,10,496, extremely high by any standards.
The Red Magic 3S is fitted out with top-of-the-line hardware specifications. It comes equipped with UFS 3.0 storage, like the OnePlus 7 smartphones, for fast loading and smoother overall performance. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate and 6.65 inch ultra-widescreen refresh rate. The phone has a game boost button, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, 4D vibration, dual front-facing stereo speakers, a large 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 27W quick charging. The phone comes with a 48MP camera, with f/1.79±5% aperture. The front camera sports a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls.
Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Kukreja, Director, Nubia India, said, "We have seen the mobile gaming industry pace up in India from the time we launched the Red Magic to launching the Red Magic 3 in June 2019, we have witnessed increased acceptability for powerful gaming phones. Hence, our aim is to bring the appropriate and usable technology at the right time, in the right ecosystem, to deliver a seamless consumer experience. Our aim is to empower serious gamers with a device that is as powerful for gaming as it is competent for regular use.”
The gaming phone will be available on sale from October 21, 2019, as a Diwali Special on Flipkart.
It has got a claimed battery life of 20 days and comes pretty close to that in reality.
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine at a farm on the outskirts of Aurangabad, Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains