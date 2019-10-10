OnePlus adds 7T Pro, limited edition McLaren to its OnePlus 7 series

Shenzhen-based OnePlus has added two smartphones to its OnePlus 7 series at a launch event in London on Thursday. The OnePlus 7T and McLaren edition bring the number of phones in the current series to five, each with some differences in hardware specs. With this, the company says the line-up for the 7 series is complete.

Presented by co-founders Pete Lau and Carl Pei and other OnePlus executives and partners in London, the two new smartphones add to a series which already features the fastest phones available. The OnePlus 7T Pro and McLaren feature the 90Hz refresh rate OLED display which will now be on all future OnePlus smartphones. The high refresh rate ensures that using the screen is extremely fast and fluid including while scrolling. The screen also bright and vivid with its 3120x1440 resolution and 516 pixels per inch pixel density.

The two new devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. This is paired with 8GB RAM on the OnePlus 7T Pro and 12GB RAM on the McLaren edition. Making the smartphones even faster to use are the UFS 3.0 storage making accessing and saving files very fast. The already fast charging is enhanced further with ‘Warp Charge 30’ which gives a 68% charge in just 30 mins.

OnePlus also adds macro capability to its camera setup so that both devices now have a standard lens, an ultra-wide and telephoto and macro photography. There is also a greatly improved night mode. The OnePlus 7T Pro comes in a colour the company dubs ‘Haze Blue’ while the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition draws inspiration from signature McLaren design and the idea of speed, detail and excellence.

“We’re very happy to be able to work with McLaren again and use the iconic brand as inspiration for this incredible piece of engineering,” said Lau. This is a limited edition phone.

The McLaren edition is black with a special pattern, used on McLaren cars, on the back and a papaya orange trim around the edges of the phone. It comes with a special luxury case. “Following last year’s successful ‘Salute to Speed’ launch we’re excited to once again be launching a limited-edition McLaren device with our partner OnePlus. We are two challenger brands whose restless pursuit of innovation reaches its pinnacle with the new OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition,” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.

In India, the OnePlus 7T Pro will cost Rs 53,999 and the McLaren Limited Edition will cost Rs 58,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be available for open sale starting 12 pm on 12 October 2019. The OnePlus 7T McLaren edition will be available on open sale starting 12 pm on 5 November 2019 on Amazon.in and all OnePlus exclusive online and offline channels.