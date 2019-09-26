OnePlus unveils OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV in India-first launch

Office buzz
At an event held at the Indira Gandhi Arena, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 7T smartphone and category-entrant OnePlus TV.
Both are India-first launches. The much advertised event was also live-streamed at Chennai’s Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore’s Orion Mall, and Mumbai’s Phoenix Kurla. Co founders Pete Lau and Carl Pei were both at the event.
The OnePlus 7T is the company’s ‘T’ refresh, a release format continuing since the OnePlus 3. The refresh to the flagship typically comes with features that catch up with technology developments and include features requested by OnePlus’ community of fans and beta testers.
The OnePlus 7T sits between the top-end OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 and brings in one of the most appreciated features from the OnePlus 7 Pro, the 90Hz refresh rate on the AMOLED screen.
This fast refresh rate, so far unique to the OnePlus 7 Pro, makes it much faster to use giving the user a feeling of zero lag or latency between the time of touching the screen and having it react. Scrolling, for example, is high speed as is navigation on the device.
Tech reviewers around the world have endorsed the display stating they no longer find it easy to use other screens with lower refresh rates. Future OnePlus phones will be using the 90Hz display, according to Carl Pie, co-founder of the company.
The display has a negligible notch on top and hasn’t included a pop up camera as a workaround for screen space as on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It still has a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ SUPPORT for clear and vivid movie consumption. It is also brighter and has an enhanced Reading Mode with a ‘Chromatic Effect’ to both warm the white tone and reduce the colours for a much more comfortable reading experience. The colours are at the same time still there but optimised.
The design of the new OnePlus 7T includes a frosted glass panel with matte finish, smooth and clean to the touch. It comes in a Glacier Blue shade similar but not identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro’s Nebula Blue. The 7T will also be available in a shade the company calls Frosted Silver.
Also immediately noticeable on the back of the phone is a circular arrangement for three camera lenses, different from both the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. The main camera is a 48MP Sony IMX856 with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilisation making for better video as well as photos. The ultra-wide-angle lens is a 16MP with a 117-degree field of view. There is also a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The camera on the new smartphone is able to take macro photographs. Night photography has also been enhanced, using both the main lens and the ultra-wide-angle. OnePlus is calling its hybrid combination of optical and electronic image stabilisation ‘HIS’ .
The OnePlus 7T uses the Snapdragon 855+ with its faster CPU and graphics engine. It uses 8GB RAM. It also charges even faster with Warp Charging reaching 70% on its 3,800mAh battery in just half an hour. OnePlus’ highly popular OxygenOS is in its 10.0 version running on Android 10 on this phone, the first to come out with Android 10 out of the box.
OnePlus also announced the availability in the coming year of its own payment platform, OnePlus Pay.
The OnePlus 7T is to cost Rs 37,999 to start being available from September 28th. There will be multiple offers.
OnePlus also launched two televisions, entering the segment for the first time. They will cost Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900. The TVs are based on Android with ‘OnePlus Connect’ features that integrate the TV with Alexa and the Google Assistant and bring other customisations and features including lowering the volume when the user receives a call on a OnePlus phone.
