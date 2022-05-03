hamburger

OnePlus Nord 3 could be one step closer to launch

Madhu Balaji | Updated on: May 03, 2022
It is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset, an AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate 

OnePlus is prepping to launch another smartphone to the Nord series, following the launch of the Nord CE 2 Lite in India. Tipster Mukul Sharma first spotted the OnePlus Nord 3 on the company’s India website.

According to the MySmartPrice report, the new Nord smartphone is believed to be codenamed - Meili. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the smartphone and the launch timeline. 

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 (Expected)

OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset, an AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The 6.43-inch smartphone is expected to sport a triple camera set-up and a 4500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

According to Android Authority, OnePlus may reveal the rumoured Nord smartwatch alongside its Nord 3 smartphone. OnePlus may also launch its Nord 2T ahead of the Nord 3 release, MySmartPrice reported. The 2T will have a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 series chipset, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP triple-camera set-up. The smartphone will run on Android 12 and pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

