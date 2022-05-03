OnePlus Nord 3 could be one step closer to launch

OnePlus is prepping to launch another smartphone to the Nord series, following the launch of the Nord CE 2 Lite in India. Tipster Mukul Sharma first spotted the OnePlus Nord 3 on the company’s India website.
According to the MySmartPrice report, the new Nord smartphone is believed to be codenamed - Meili. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the smartphone and the launch timeline.
Specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 (Expected)
OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset, an AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The 6.43-inch smartphone is expected to sport a triple camera set-up and a 4500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.
According to Android Authority, OnePlus may reveal the rumoured Nord smartwatch alongside its Nord 3 smartphone. OnePlus may also launch its Nord 2T ahead of the Nord 3 release, MySmartPrice reported. The 2T will have a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 series chipset, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP triple-camera set-up. The smartphone will run on Android 12 and pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.