Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 in India.

The two devices are the latest additions to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab portfolio.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The device includes some of the most preferred features from the Galaxy Tab S7+, including a large display & S Pen in the box.

The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch display supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture and 244 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution.

For audio, it supports Dolby Atmos sound quality through AKG speakers.

The device has a 10090 mAh battery. It supports a 45W superfast charge. The device comes with a 15W charger in the box.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The device features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Samsung has also bundled many premium software subscriptions such as Clip Studio and Canva with the device. It also comes with features such as their Multi-Active Window which allows users to open up to three apps at once. With App Pair, users can also save and quickly launch a combination of apps together in Multi-Active Window.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The device comes with an 8.7-inch display with a resolution of 1340×800 pixels.

It is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor. It supports up to 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.

The device is equipped with a 5100mAh battery and supports 15W Adaptive Fast Charging. It runs on Android 11.

It comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. For audio, it has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Price and availability

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver Mystic Green and Mystic Pink colours, whereas, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in gray and silver colours.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at ₹46,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and ₹50,999 for 6GB +128GB variant. While Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB + 32GB and priced at ₹14,999 for LTE and ₹11,999 for the WIFI model.

The devices will be available at Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners from June 23.