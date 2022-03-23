Netflix announces three more mobile games

Netflix has announced the launch of three more mobile games on iOS and Android to its subscribers.

The games — This Is A True Story and Shatter Remastered — are available for download from Tuesday (March 22, 2022), while Into The Dead 2: Unleashed will be rolled out soon. Android, iOS, and Tablet users can download the games from the dedicated games row available in the app, Netflix said in a statement.

This Is A True Story was developed by Frosty Pop in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Charity: Water. According to Netflix, the game is based on a Sub-Saharan African woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family. Netflix shared a fun fact about how Charity: Water’s team traveled to Sub-Saharan African countries to interview several women whose stories feature in the game.

Shatter Remastered is an updated version of Shatter, first released on the Playstation 3 in 2009. Matt Whelan, a New Zealand actor who went on to feature in the second season of Narcos, has voiced Mason, a character in the game.

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is a hybrid first-person shooter (FPS)/runner game to survive the zombie apocalypse.