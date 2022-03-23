hamburger

Netflix announces three more mobile games

Madhu Balaji | Updated on: Mar 23, 2022
Users can download the games from the dedicated games row available in the app

Netflix has announced the launch of three more mobile games on iOS and Android to its subscribers.

The games — This Is A True Story and Shatter Remastered — are available for download from Tuesday (March 22, 2022), while Into The Dead 2: Unleashed will be rolled out soon. Android, iOS, and Tablet users can download the games from the dedicated games row available in the app, Netflix said in a statement.

This Is A True Story was developed by Frosty Pop in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Charity: Water. According to Netflix, the game is based on a Sub-Saharan African woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family. Netflix shared a fun fact about how Charity: Water’s team traveled to Sub-Saharan African countries to interview several women whose stories feature in the game.

Shatter Remastered is an updated version of Shatter, first released on the Playstation 3 in 2009. Matt Whelan, a New Zealand actor who went on to feature in the second season of Narcos, has voiced Mason, a character in the game.

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is a hybrid first-person shooter (FPS)/runner game to survive the zombie apocalypse.

Published on March 23, 2022
Netflix
games

