Netflix to let users stream partially downloaded content on Android phones and tablets

Netflix will now let users stream partially downloaded movies and TV shows on Android phones and tablets.
Previously, users were able to view a title marked for download only once it finished downloading. Netflix allows users to view movies and TV shows offline, without Wi-fi or internet connection through Downloads.
Users will now be able to stream such content even if it is partially downloaded.
“We’ve improved the Netflix download experience so you can now start watching The Mitchells vs The Machines or the next episode of Luis Miguel - The Series even if it hasn’t completed downloading,” Netflix said in a blog post.
“Once you’ve regained a strong enough connection, you can choose to finish the download and keep watching,” it said.
The feature will come in handy for users when they are commuting or on the go or when the download doesn’t complete because of unreliable wifi or a maxed-out data plan.
“We always want to make it easier for members to access their favourite series or movies regardless of language, device, connectivity, or location,” it said.
Partial downloading is now available on Android phones and tablets. Users will require Android versions 7.64 and higher.
The platform will begin testing on iOS in the coming months, it said.
