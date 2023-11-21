The Odisha Government is organising FundStack 3.0, an annual event aimed at attracting investments for start-ups in the State.

The two-day event, to be held in Bhubhaneswar on November 21 and 22, aims to bring together various stakeholders in the startup ecosystem and discuss opportunities for investments.

Venture capital funds such as Equanimity Ventures, Sanchi Connect, Menterra Social Impact, Unicorn India Ventures, Mumbai Angels, Orios Ventures, Pentathlon Ventures, IvyCap Ventures, Auxano Ventures, and Startup Xseed are participating in the event.

As many as 50 start-ups have been shortlisted through a month-long process. These start-ups will pitch their products and solutions to the VC funds. “The top 20 will have exclusive one-on-one meetings on Wednesday,” a State government official said.

One of the sessions on November 22 will discuss ways to promote start-up ecosystems in tier-ii and tier-iii cities.

The Odisha government targets establishing 5,000 start-ups by 2025.