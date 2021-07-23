OnePlus launches the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
OnePlus, the global technology brand on Thursday, announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India.
It also launched its first smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro.
The latest addition to the OnePlus Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor.
The Nord 2 is pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.3. It will receive two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates.
The smartphone is powered by a 4500mAh dual cell battery and supports Warp Charge 65 charging technology. With this, it can charge from zero to hundred per cent in less than 35 minutes, OnePlus said.
The device comes with two 5G SIM card slots and supports 5G download speeds up to 2.95 Gbps.
It is equipped with Haptics 2.0.
As for the camera, the phone has a 50 MP AI triple camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.7-degree field of view. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor.
The new Group Shots 2.0 feature on the front camera can detect up to five faces at a time, and optimises aspects from skin tone to facial details. Additionally, Nord 2 is equipped with AI Video Enhancement which improves the brightness, color, and contrast of video recordings in real-time. For stills, the phone comes with AI Photo Enhancement, a feature which recognises up to 22 different photography scenarios and automatically adjusts the settings for improved results.
The phone will come in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods colours.
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available for sale at OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and other partner stores.
The 6GB+128GB variant of the phone In Blue Haze colour will be available for ₹27,999 in August 2021. The 8GB+128GB variant in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colours will go on sale for ₹29,999 on July 28, 2021. The 12GB+256GB variant in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra priced at ₹34,999 will also go on sale on July 28, 2021.
Meanwhile the 12GB+256GB variant in Green Woods priced at ₹34,999 will be available in August, 2021.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8GB and 12GB variants – Blue Haze and Gray Sierra), will be available to existing Red Cable Club members on July 26 and July 27 via the Red Cable First Sale on oneplus.in, OnePlus Store app & OnePlus Experience Stores.
The Nord 2 (8GB and 12GB variants) will also be on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
OnePlus Buds Pro is available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers and partner stores.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...