OnePlus launches the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India

OnePlus, the global technology brand on Thursday, announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India.

It also launched its first smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The latest addition to the OnePlus Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor.

The Nord 2 is pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.3. It will receive two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500mAh dual cell battery and supports Warp Charge 65 charging technology. With this, it can charge from zero to hundred per cent in less than 35 minutes, OnePlus said.

The device comes with two 5G SIM card slots and supports 5G download speeds up to 2.95 Gbps.

It is equipped with Haptics 2.0.

As for the camera, the phone has a 50 MP AI triple camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.7-degree field of view. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor.

The new Group Shots 2.0 feature on the front camera can detect up to five faces at a time, and optimises aspects from skin tone to facial details. Additionally, Nord 2 is equipped with AI Video Enhancement which improves the brightness, color, and contrast of video recordings in real-time. For stills, the phone comes with AI Photo Enhancement, a feature which recognises up to 22 different photography scenarios and automatically adjusts the settings for improved results.

The phone will come in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods colours.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available for sale at OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and other partner stores.

The 6GB+128GB variant of the phone In Blue Haze colour will be available for ₹27,999 in August 2021. The 8GB+128GB variant in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colours will go on sale for ₹29,999 on July 28, 2021. The 12GB+256GB variant in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra priced at ₹34,999 will also go on sale on July 28, 2021.

Meanwhile the 12GB+256GB variant in Green Woods priced at ₹34,999 will be available in August, 2021.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8GB and 12GB variants – Blue Haze and Gray Sierra), will be available to existing Red Cable Club members on July 26 and July 27 via the Red Cable First Sale on oneplus.in, OnePlus Store app & OnePlus Experience Stores.

The Nord 2 (8GB and 12GB variants) will also be on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

OnePlus Buds Pro is available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers and partner stores.