OnePlus to merge its OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS

OnePlus will merge its Android operating system OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS operating system, the company has announced.

“In order to improve efficiency and standardise the software experience across our portfolio, we’re working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS,” the company announced in a post on the official OnePlus forum.

The post further added that the change will be happening “behind the scenes”.

OxygenOS will remain the OS for global OnePlus users. The merger of the two operating systems will apply to new devices in the future, while for existing devices that are still within the maintenance schedule, it will occur via an OTA update along with Android 12.

OnePlus has also announced a new software maintenance schedule for the lifecycle of its open market smartphones with this change.

Its flagship product line (including T/R) with the OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

The first OnePlus Nord and newer Nord/Nord CE devices will receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates. Starting from N10 and N100, all N series devices will receive one major Android update and three years of security updates.

The new announcement comes soon after the company had announced that it will further integrate with Oppo.

“As many of you know, last year I took on some additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO. Since then, we have integrated a number of our teams together with OPPO to better streamline our operations and capitalise on additional shared resources. After seeing positive impact from those changes, we’ve decided to further integrate our organization with Oppo,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had written on the official forum.

Lau, in his post, had mentioned bringing “faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users” with the integration.