Oracle is introducing new capabilities across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite that aims to help customers accelerate supply chain planning, increase operational efficiency, and improve financial accuracy.

The updates include new planning, usage-based pricing, rebate management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), and enhanced quote-to-cash processes in Oracle Fusion Applications.

Integrated AI platform

Many organizations struggle with disconnected systems that require complex and costly integrations, slowing business processes and impacting financial accuracy and profitability. To address these challenges and improve the speed and accuracy of insights, organizations need an integrated platform that enables AI and automation to be embedded in supply chain processes, said the company.

“With Oracle’s complete suite of integrated applications, organizations can manage supply chain data on the same platform as finance, HR, and customer experience to accelerate processes like quote-to-cash and remove barriers that have traditionally existed between different business functions,” said Jon Chorley, senior vice president of supply chain applications and chief sustainability officer, Oracle.

This holistic approach creates an environment where AI and automation can flourish to help businesses drive efficiencies and achieve more with less, he added.

New supply chain updates to Oracle Fusion Applications Suite include new AI-powered lead time estimates in Oracle Supply Chain Planning, enhanced quote-to-cash process in Oracle Fusion Applications, and new rebate management capabilities in Oracle Channel Revenue Management.

Part of Oracle Fusion Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With applications for finance, supply chain, HR, and customer experience, Oracle provides a suite of enterprise applications on a single integrated cloud platform.