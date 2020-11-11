Technology start-up to host free robotics session for school students on November 13

Inker Robotics, a robotic technology-based start-up, is planning to host a free virtual session on robotics for school children across the country on November 13.

The free session – Hello Robots – specially designed for school students, aims to create awareness on robotics, AI and emerging technologies, and make them future ready. The start-up has been organising Hello Robots session for school students since July.

Recalling the trigger for the sessions, Rahul P Balachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Inker Robotics, said “when I visited a school with a team, hundreds of students surrounded us to have a glimpse of a real robot. It’s difficult to express their wild enthusiasm; they had never seen a robot in their life! I decided then to take robotics and AI learning to the grassroots, and see how it could impact every child, irrespective of whether it is in the cities or villages, the best private schools or remote government schools. Technology can be a great leveller, and its impact could change lives, not just in the cities but in villages as well.”

The session would demonstrate the various kinds of humanoid robots across industries and their benefits to humans.

“The fun-filled sessions would include demonstrations, activities and quizzes. Students who register for the session will have access to a Robotic playbook (a quarterly eBook with creative stories on robots, scientific information and activities), and the chance to win exciting prizes through the Q&A sessions. They can register for the session at http://bit.ly/hellorobots,” he said.

Inker would also launch on the occasion of Children’s Day Robotic Quotient (RQ), a free-of-cost assessment to measure a child’s ability to learn, progress and succeed in a robotic environment.

Experts say that robots would revolutionise future workplaces from space to medicine to agriculture, and robotic literacy could be the deciding factor – whether the child is looking to become a doctor, engineer, scientist, teacher or sny field of work.