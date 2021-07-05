Pesky calls/SMS: Govt cracks down on tele-marketers

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
In a bid to curb unsolicited messages and calls from tele-marketers, the government is tightening the rules, with a fine of ₹10,000 and disconnection of all resources based on the number of violations.
“Subscribers will have the option to opt out from the promotional SMS by sending an SMS — STOP — to 1909. This will block all the promotional communications from all the headers registered against the said entity except transactional messages,” the DoT said in a notice.
Sources told BusinessLine that the Department of Telecommunications is also creating a Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) at the Central level and Telecom Analysis for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) at Licensed Service Area (LSA) field units of DoT.
According to the notice, in case of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC) by Registered Tele Marketer (RTM), the DoT has set graded financial penalty. For instance, 1-10 valid calls by RTM will attract ₹1,000 fine per call in the first month then ₹5,000 fine per violation plus a ‘Disconnection’ warning letter. It proposes a fine of ₹10,000 per violation and disconnection of all resources on the third of UCC violation.
In case of an UCC by an Unregistered Tele Marketer (UTM), after verification of the authenticity of the complaint, the reported connection will be re-verified. The reported number would be put under usage cap such as 20 calls and 20 SMS per day and no data till the re-verification is completed. The person will also need to give details of all the SIMs issued.
This is to avoid re-verification of numbers that match the same proof of identity/address, the DoT notice added.
The above provisions may require implementation under the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation, 2018 in consultation with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, it said.
Meanwhile, the Digital Communications Committee (DCC) has approved provision for cellular backhaul connectivity through V-SAT, implementation of BharatNet in 16 States via the PPP mode and referred the SUC charges and Adjusted Gross Revenue for Internet Service Providers to a committee.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...