Government sets up Advisory Council for ONDC project

The Centre has set up an Advisory Council for Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) comprising Nandan Nilekani of Infosys, Avaana Capital’s Anjali Bansal and senior representatives from the government and retailers organisations to advise on fast adoption of the initiative.

“It has been decided to constitute an Advisory Council, to advise the government on measures needed to design and accelerate adoption of ONDC...” according to an ‘order’ issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The ONDC, a project of the DPIIT assigned to the Quality Council of India (QCI), aims at promoting open networks developed on open sourced methodology, using open specifications and network protocols independent of any specific platform.

Other members

Other members of the Advisory Council include RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority; Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, QCI & Capacity Building Commission; Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation; Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, National Payments Corporation India; Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL); Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India. DPIIT Additional Secretary shall be the Convener of the Advisory Council, the order said.