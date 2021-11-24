Qualcomm separates Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Qualcomm is spinning-off Snapdragon as a separate brand, the company has announced.
“We’ve separated the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands. Going forward, Snapdragon will be a standalone product brand with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate,” Qualcomm CMO, Don McGuire said in a blog post.
Qualcomm has announced a host of changes for its product and brand identities, detailing the future of its Snapdragon brand of chips for mobile devices.
“As we look to the future and anticipate continued growth across platforms, features and experiences, it’s time to reflect on the bold steps taken to grow Snapdragon into a leading cross-category technology brand and prepare for what’s next,” McGuire said.
“As our audience grows and affinity builds, Snapdragon will be at the heart of more devices than ever before, inspiring new fans around the world,” McGuire added.
With these changes, the company will introduce new representative colours for Snapdragon including Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel, Snapdragon Red, and Gold.
Its iconic “fireball” will gain new prominence and manifest itself in new visual assets and other creative executions, McGuire said.
It will also introduce a new simplified and consistent naming structure for its platforms to make it easier for our customers to discover and choose devices powered by Snapdragon.
With this, its mobile platforms will transition to a single-digit series and generation number, aligning with other product categories. The change will begin, starting with its newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform.
The company will now use gold across its portfolio to represent only its premium-tier products.
“5G has become ubiquitous across our Snapdragon Portfolio eliminating the need to call it out specifically on assets. Moving forward, with Snapdragon connected platforms, 5G will be a given,” McGuire added.
Additionally, its automotive portfolio is now 100 per cent Snapdragon branded at the platform and experience layer level for instance, Snapdragon Ride Platform and Snapdragon Digital Chassis.
There are now over two billion Snapdragon device users across the globe while the Snapdragon Insiders community now engages more than 3.5 million fans, the company further shared.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...