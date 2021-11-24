Qualcomm separates Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands

Qualcomm is spinning-off Snapdragon as a separate brand, the company has announced.

“We’ve separated the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands. Going forward, Snapdragon will be a standalone product brand with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate,” Qualcomm CMO, Don McGuire said in a blog post.

Qualcomm has announced a host of changes for its product and brand identities, detailing the future of its Snapdragon brand of chips for mobile devices.

“As we look to the future and anticipate continued growth across platforms, features and experiences, it’s time to reflect on the bold steps taken to grow Snapdragon into a leading cross-category technology brand and prepare for what’s next,” McGuire said.

“As our audience grows and affinity builds, Snapdragon will be at the heart of more devices than ever before, inspiring new fans around the world,” McGuire added.

New colours

With these changes, the company will introduce new representative colours for Snapdragon including Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel, Snapdragon Red, and Gold.

Its iconic “fireball” will gain new prominence and manifest itself in new visual assets and other creative executions, McGuire said.

It will also introduce a new simplified and consistent naming structure for its platforms to make it easier for our customers to discover and choose devices powered by Snapdragon.

With this, its mobile platforms will transition to a single-digit series and generation number, aligning with other product categories. The change will begin, starting with its newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform.

The company will now use gold across its portfolio to represent only its premium-tier products.

“5G has become ubiquitous across our Snapdragon Portfolio eliminating the need to call it out specifically on assets. Moving forward, with Snapdragon connected platforms, 5G will be a given,” McGuire added.

Additionally, its automotive portfolio is now 100 per cent Snapdragon branded at the platform and experience layer level for instance, Snapdragon Ride Platform and Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

There are now over two billion Snapdragon device users across the globe while the Snapdragon Insiders community now engages more than 3.5 million fans, the company further shared.