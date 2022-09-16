Quest Global aims billion dollar biz by 2025

Quest Global, a leading engineering services firm, is aiming to become a billion dollar company by 2025.

Shrikant Naik, Global Delivery Head, Quest Global said the company is close to achieving the targeted turnover due to its offering in deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end-to-end global product engineering services. The company is witnessing growth across all the industries it operates, post-pandemic.

Expansion

Naik, who was in Kochi to inaugurate the company’s new office at Infopark Phase II, told reporters the company is also looking to double its global team strength by 2025. The Kochi office will employ 200 workers and plans to add another 500 by 2023. The organization is currently recruiting engineers in product engineering services across software, digital, and embedded technologies.

To a question on the possibility of a business slowdown due to recessionary trends in global markets, Naik said “customers always try to keep investing in R&D and they cannot put it on hold for a longer time. We are a core purpose engineering services company, serving customers across various sectors”.

Plans for Kochi office

Quest Global, headquartered in Singapore, has offices in 17 countries with 56 global delivery centres, he said.

The company has plans to make its Kochi office a primary contributor towards its organizational growth, introducing customer labs and spearheading important projects, said Sanju Gopal, AVP and Head of Delivery, Product Engineering (Software, Embedded, Digital), Quest Global.

After setting a strong base in Kerala with its presence in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi will help to further deepen the company’s reach in the State, he said.