Quest Global to double headcount, targets a billion dollars in revenue by 2025

Quest Global — a product engineering company which counts the likes of GE, Siemens, Airbus, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce and BMW amongst its clients — said that it would double its current headcount of 13,000 employees and target a billion dollars in revenue by 2025.

Started by entrepreneurs based in Hubli, Karnataka, the company today has revenues of $620 million with 56 delivery centers in 17 countries and has investment by Bain Capital, GIC and Advent International. The company offers its engineering and lifecycle services in the aero engines, aerospace & defence, hi-tech & industrial, medical devices, oil & gas, as well as transportation verticals.

Chairman and CEO of Quest, Ajit Prabhu, said, “This year is special as we complete 25 years of our existence. Our corporate identity has a new look reflecting our renewed purpose. The new logo retains the magnifying glass in a nod to the company’s original logo in 1997, and its reputation for being skillfully precise. The new logo truly embodies Quest Global’s belief that the business of engineering is really about building a brighter future — of solving the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow.”

Quest, which has made 14 acquisitions in the last 25 years, said that it would continue to scout for inorganic growth opportunities, especially in areas of business adjacencies.

“The fundamental premise of our acquisition strategy is to either expand our geographical footprint or get into a new vertical, or addi a service line that our current clients are looking for. Typically, we look at adjacencies in our areas of core competence,” said Quest.

‘Global’ company

Whether organic or inorganic growth, Quest says it hires locally to meet customer requirements unlike most Indian companies which tend to send people onsite or offshore work to cut costs.

“We have more than 38 nationalities working at Quest and out of that, about 1,700 engineers are Americans. So we hire a lot of locals and that’s part of our DNA. We are a very multicultural, multi-geography company. About 1,600 people in Europe across 24 locations; and in Asia, close to 10,000 people in 20 different locations. We have offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China and South Korea. In Europe, we have offices in Romania, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Italy, Spain and France. In North America, we are present in the US and Canada,” added Prabhu.

Quest also said that the whole rebranding purpose exercise was to mark the “tipping point of scaling the business using the second generation of leaders over the next 25 years.”