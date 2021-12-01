QuEST Global announces plans to hire 3,000+ engineers in Kerala

QuEST Global, a global Product Engineering Services company, has announced its plans to expand operations in Kerala and hire more than 3,000 engineers in the next two years.

The company also said that the new hires will be a mix of both, freshers and laterals. QuEST’s Trivandrum Centre continues to serve as the major hub for the Product Engineering Services portfolio for QuEST with its service offerings to clients globally in multiple sectors — medical, automotive, hi-tech, and energy.

By increasing the number of employees in the centre, the company aims to increase its focus on embedded software and digital technologies involving cloud, data engineering, data science, and IoT.

The company also plans to hire local talent from engineering institutes across the State. In an attempt to bridge the industry-academia gap, QuEST has already been associating with colleges in the State and others cities that they operate in.

S Narayanan, Vice President and Head, Trivandrum Centre at QuEST Global said “The aim behind the expansion plan is to deepen our commitment to strategic customers, which will also help generate multiple employment opportunities for passionate engineering professionals in the local economy.

Soon catching up as one of the prominent locations for QuEST, the Trivandrum office of the organisation also plays an important strategic role in driving the QuEST Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for automotive, energy, AI, cloud, IoT and edge technologies.