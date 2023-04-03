WebPT, a rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fuelling business growth, has inaugurated its Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) here.

It will house 600 employees focussing on providing revenue cycle management services and customer support.

The centre was inaugurated by Telangana IT, Industries and Commerce Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and WebPT Chief Executive Officer Ashley Glover.

WebPT joined hands with Summit Consulting Services to set up the GCC.

“This WebPT centre was announced at the World Economic Forum at Davos a little over three months ago,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said in a statement on Monday.