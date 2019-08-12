Reliance Jio to launch ‘JioFiber’ on September 5

After disrupting the mobile services segment, Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) has announced the launch of its high-speed fixed-line broadband services, Starting September 5.

Users will get 1 GBPS speed and the tariff plan will start at 100 GBPS at Rs 700 a month. The plans will go up to Rs 10,000 per month depending on the data plan. Voice calls on the landline telephone given with the broadband will be free.

The broadband connection will come bundled with OTT streaming video services. Users will also be able to watch movies the same day they are in released in theatres through a service called First Day First Show.

RJio had soft-launched broadband services last year and had received interest from 15 million users. Services were started on a trial basis in 5 lakh homes. The service packs landline telephony, multi-party video conferencing, home security, smart home solutions, gaming and TV channels.

"We are ready to launch four new engines for RJio- Internet of Things (IoT), home broadband, enterprise broadband and broadband for SMEs. Revenues from each will start kicking in this financial year itself," RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the company's AGM in Mumbai.

RJio is expecting Rs 20,000 crore revenue from its IOT platform, which will be launched from January 2020.

Last year, RJio unveiled a plan to expand its optical fibre network simultaneously across 1,100 cities.

“Fixed-line broadband offers hundreds of megabits, even gigabits per second of data speeds. Jio is determined to move India to among the top 5 in fixed-line broadband,” Ambani had said a year back, adding JioGigaFibre, would be the largest greenfield fixed-line broadband roll out anywhere in the world.

Reliance Jio also picked up majority stake in Den and Hathway Cable in a bid to speed up the broadband roll out.

RJio's mobile user base has crossed over 340 million users and is adding nearly 10 million new users every month. Mobile services were launched three years back and has become the largest operator in the country and the second-largest in the world, in the same country.