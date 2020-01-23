RJio pays up ₹195-crore AGR dues

Reliance Jio was the only telecom operator to pay up its AGR dues of ₹195 crore, meeting the Supreme Court-set deadline.

The top court had set January 23 as the deadline to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

“The company (Jio) has paid ₹195 crore clearing AGR dues as also other related licensing costs as of January 31, 2020,” an official source privy to the matter told BusinessLine.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (VIL) have requested the Department of Telecom (DoT) to give them more time to make their AGR payments as they want to know the outcome of their modification petition listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week.

RJio had made a provision of ₹177 crore to pay for its AGR dues based on the Supreme Court’s judgment of October 24, 2019.

With a cumulative liability of ₹88,624 crore (Airtel: ₹35,600 crore and VIL: ₹53,000 crore), Bharti Airtel and Voda-Idea have sought more time from the DoT.

The government had directed the operators to make the payment in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court and submit requisite documents within the stipulated time frame.

Meanwhile, in view of the petitions filed by Airtel and Voda-Idea, the DoT has directed all departments concerned “not to take any coercive action” against the telcos “until further notice” in case they fail to comply with the SC order.

The direction was issued following the approval of Member-Finance, who heads all DoT departments that deal with revenue matters.