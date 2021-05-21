Clubhouse for Android goes live

Clubhouse, the viral audio-based social networking app, is now live for Android users across the globe.

The Android app for Clubhouse was launched in beta in the US earlier this month. The app is now being rolled out to users worldwide.

“Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe!” read a tweeted from the official Clubhouse account.

The Android beta in the US was announced on May 9. At the time of launch, the app did not have multiple features that its iOS version had, including following a topic, club creation and payments.

“Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features such as payments and club creation, before rolling it out more broadly,” Clubhouse creators had said in a blog post.

At its most recent town hall last Sunday, Clubhouse creators had said they are working on feature parity with iOS for Android.

Clubhouse has garnered massive popularity with multiple tech giants such as Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft, Spotify, Reddit and LinkedIn working on similar offerings. Twitter’s audio offering, Spaces, is one of its biggest competitors.

According to data from Sensor Tower, Clubhouse witnessed a massive surge in adoption in February this year, reaching 9.6 million installs globally.