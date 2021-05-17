Clubhouse Android app to be rolled out worldwide this week

Clubhouse, the viral audio-based social networking app, will roll out its Android app to users worldwide in a week.

The Android app for Clubhouse was launched in beta in the US earlier this month. The app will now be rolled out to users worldwide this week. It will be expanded to Indian users by this Friday.

“Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday Nigeria & India on Friday AM Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon,” Clubhouse said in a tweet.

LinkedIn is working on its own Clubhouse rival: Report

The Android beta in the US was announced on May 9. At the time of launch, the app did not have multiple features that its iOS version had, including following a topic, club creation and payments.

“Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly,” Clubhouse creators had said in a blog post.

The intimacy of audio

New features to iOS

In Sunday’s town hall meeting, Clubhouse has said that it is working on bringing the Android app at par with the iOS. It will also be adding new features to iOS.

“Town hall highlights iOS upcoming: List of all the people who've paid you Find everyone you've heard in a room for the past 10 days Tag people in your profile Android upcoming: Working on feature parity with iOS Rolling out everywhere this week!” it had tweeted.

Cluhouse has garnered massive popularity with multiple tech giants such as Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft, Spotify, Reddit and LinkedIn working on similar offerings. Twitter’s audio offering Spaces is one of its biggest competitors.

According to data from Sensor Tower, Clubhouse witnessed a massive surge in adoption in February this year, reaching 9.6 million installs globally.