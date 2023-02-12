Indian social media app, Slick, has exposed an internal database containing users’ personal information on the internet. The data breach also impacted children.

According to a TechCrunch report, since December 11, a database containing user information, including date of birth, mobile number and profile pictures, surfaced online without security.

Security researcher Anurag Sen from CloudDefense.ai found the exposed database. The researcher also informed the country’s computer emergency response team, CERT-In. TechCrunch further reported that Slick fixed the issue.

Bengaluru-based Slick was launched in November 2022 and is available on Android and iOS. It was founded by former Unacademy executive Archit Nanda.

