Elon Musk has said that Twitter will take steps in the coming weeks to address the frequency of ads displayed on the platform. He added that Twitter would launch a new higher-priced subscription tier with zero ads. This would benefit users to get rid of ads altogether.

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big,” Musk tweeted.

Twitter will also translate and recommend tweets from people in other countries and cultures in the coming months, Musk announced on Twitter.

According to a TechCrunch report, Musk last year hinted that there would be an entirely ad-free tier subscription coming in 2023. Musk added that Twitter Blue subscribers at the current rate would see half the ads of free users by then.

The microblogging site recently banned all third-party clients under its updated API rules. It revoked access to clients, including Tweetbot and Twitterific.

