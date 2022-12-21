Step 1: Open the Twitter account.

Step 2: Select ‘lists’ from the menu panel available on the left.

Step 3: Click on the plus sign appearing at the top of the screen.

Add lists

Step 4: Enter the name of the list and add a description if necessary.

Create a list

Step 5: Twitter also provides you with the option to make the list private.

Private list can be viewed by the creator only.

Step 6: Enter the user accounts you want to add to the list.

Manage members

Twitter will save the list. However, you can modify or delete the lists at any time.

Users can also join publicly available Twitter lists created by other users, view them on profiles and subscribe to them.

