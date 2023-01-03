Apple iPhone or iPad users could make Google Maps their default navigation app by using Gmail or Chrome as their default mail or browser.

Android Police, in its report, suggests that since all Google Maps integrate and share data, users can access location links via Gmail or Google Chrome.

Also read: How to use YouTube’s Queue feature

Steps to set iPhone’s default mail app to Gmail

Step 1: Download and install Gmail from the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Go to the device settings and scroll up to Gmail.

Step 3: Tap to make it the default mail app.

To access links via Google Maps:

Go to the Gmail app settings.

Click on default apps.

Select ‘Google Maps’ under sections: navigate from your location and navigate between locations.

Also read: Google integrates DigiLocker into Files app

Steps to set iPhone’s default web browser to Chrome

Step 1: Download and install Chrome on your device.

Step 2: Go to the device settings and click on Chrome.

Step 3: Tap to set the app as the default browser.

Also read: Know how to make your Facebook profile private