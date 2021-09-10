Epic to discontinue the Houseparty app in October

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Epic to discontinue the Houseparty app in October
The app will continue to function for existing users until it’s shut down in October
Epic Games is shutting down the group video chat app Houseparty in October. Epic had acquired Houseparty in 2019. The app was released by the creators of the popular Meerkat live streaming app in 2016. Houseparty had gained further popularity last year amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown.
Epic, in an official release said that “tens of millions of people around the world have used Houseparty to connect with their friends and family since the app launched in 2016.”
However, Epic has now made the decision to discontinue Houseparty in October. “The team behind Houseparty is working on creating new ways to have meaningful and authentic social interactions at metaverse scale across the Epic Games family.
Also read:Hybrid cloud and the remote reality
Since joining Epic, the Houseparty team’s social vision and core technology have already contributed to new features used by hundreds of millions of people in Fortnite and by developers around the world,” Epic said in the release.
As a result of this, it is unable to give enough attention to the app or its community that it deserves, it said. Houseparty will be removed from app stores immediately, Epic had said on Thursday.
The app will continue to function for existing users until it’s shut down in October. “We’ll share additional updates as needed via in-app notifications,” it said. The Fortnite Mode in Houseparty will no longer be available for use once Houseparty shuts down in October.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE