Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Facebook hires health expert to help prevent suicides
The rising suicides among teens correspond to social-media age.
Facebook Inc. said it will begin sharing public data about how users talk about suicide as part of ongoing efforts to address concerns about suicide and self-harm on the social media site.
In a blog post on World Suicide Day, Facebook said it will give academic researchers access to CrowdTangle, a tool often used by news and media organisations to monitor social media, to explore how information shared on Facebook and Instagram can be used to help prevent suicide. The company will also include guidelines for talking about mental health by Orygen, an organization that studies youth mental health, on the platforms Safety Centre and hire a health expert to join its safety team.
The moves grew out of consultations Facebook has been having since earlier this year with experts to discuss some of the more difficult topics related to suicide and self-harm. Facebook has also tightened its policies to no longer allow images of graphic cutting and making it harder to search for this type of content on its apps.
Governments and academics have raised red flags about rising rates of suicides among teens that appear to correspond to the increasing popularity of social media. A study published by the JAMA Open Network in May didn’t cite a specific cause for an increase in suicides since 2007, but other researchers who looked at the data questioned the role of social media in the spike of incidents. In April, the U.K. asked Facebook, along with Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Snap Inc., to commit to dealing with the issue.
Experts have told us that one of the most effective ways to prevent suicide is for people to hear from friends and family who care about them, Antigone Davis, Facebook’s global head of safety, wrote on the blog. Facebook has a unique role in facilitating those kinds of connections and were taking additional steps to support those who are discussing these sensitive topics, especially young people.
