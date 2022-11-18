Facebook is removing four information fields from profiles starting from December 1, 2022, which include religious views, political views, addresses, and the ‘interested in’ field.

This comes after Facebook’s parent company Meta laid off around 11,000 workers last week.

Also read: WhatsApp Pay biggest failure in India as tech product, says Ashneer Grover

Social media analyst, Matt Navarra first spotted the change and tweeted it with screenshots of the notice sent by Facebook to users. According to the alert, users’ other information will remain on their profiles, just like their contact and basic details.

Facebook is removing religious views and 'interested in' info from profiles from 1 December 2022 pic.twitter.com/SKjSrtwUwm — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 16, 2022

A spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email, “We are sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change does not affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook.”

Also read: Know how to remove your personal data from Facebook’s database