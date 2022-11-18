WhatsApp has announced the launch of a business directory feature in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK, enabling in-app purchases. The instant messaging platform ran a test of this feature in Sao Paulo last year, TechCrunch reported.

The ability will let users find local businesses. Users can browse businesses by categories such as banking, food, and travel.

The ‘business search’ feature will help individuals save time in looking for contacts of businesses from their websites, the company said at a WhatsApp-focused summit in Brazil.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “We want to make it easier for people to get more done on WhatsApp. Part of that is building better ways to engage with businesses.” WhatsApp is used by over 2 billion users worldwide. TechCrunch quoted the company’s quarterly earnings last month revealed that the click-to-WhatsApp ads business had grown 80 per cent year-over-year and was on track to generate $1.5 billion in annual revenue.

