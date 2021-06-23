Google improves search experience on Google Chat

Google is rolling out an improved search experience for content on Google Chat, starting with mobile.

Users will now be able to filter their search results through interactive features on mobile.

“You can now search Google Chat content faster by quickly editing down your search results using interactive filters on mobile. These filters help you find artefacts like files and links more easily,” Google said in a blog post.

Users can also search messages using particular keywords that they remember from messages or use a filter to look at all the files from a particular chat. The different search chips available in Chats would include ‘From,’ ‘Said In,’ ‘Attachment,’ etc. For instance, the ‘Said in’ filter can be used to narrow down to more important conversations.

Additionally, the tech giant has also refreshed its visual interface “to provide a more balanced view of search results.”

“Results will now also include the content of the messages, making it even easier to find the exact content you’re looking for,” it said.

These features, which are available on Android, will be available on iOS and Web by the end of July 2021.

There is no admin control for this feature. For end users, when searching in Google Chat on mobile, they can further refine their search results using the search filter chips below the search box.

The features will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.