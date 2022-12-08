Instagram has introduced new transparency tools that allow users see if their photos and videos are recommended in the app. The platform is expanding its account status tab in professional accounts to check if the content is eligible to be recommended to non-followers in explore, reels, and feed recommendations.

In addition, users can edit or delete posts that are likely to go against Instagram’s recommendation guidelines. The account status can be accessed via account settings on Instagram.

Account Status feature on Instagram

Also read: How to remove personal information from Meta’s database

Here is what Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on Twitter:

✅ Account Status Update ✅



We're expanding Account Status so professional accounts can understand if their content may be eligible to be recommended to non-followers.



Here's how to get to it: Profile -> Menu -> Settings -> Account -> Account Status pic.twitter.com/QbxjQF06vR — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 7, 2022

The platform introduced account status last year, which allows users to see content that has been removed from their account and appeal directly via the app.

“We are continuing to improve account status to cover more areas (like search and suggested accounts), and add more ways for you to understand and fix issues that may affect how you reach non-followers,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Also read: How to conduct polls on Instagram