Step 1: Open the Instagram application.
Step 2: Go to the DM section and open the group in which you want to create a poll.
Step 3: You can add media if you want to add an image or video to your poll.
Step 4: Tap on the stickers option.
Step 5: Select Poll.
Step 6: Enter the question and options.
Step 7: Click on the ‘create poll’ option.
Instagram will show who voted for what. Results or responses can be viewed by clicking on the poll question.
