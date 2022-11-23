Step 1: Open the Instagram application.

Step 2: Go to the DM section and open the group in which you want to create a poll.

Step 3: You can add media if you want to add an image or video to your poll.

Step 4: Tap on the stickers option.

Step 5: Select Poll.

Step 6: Enter the question and options.

Step 7: Click on the ‘create poll’ option.

Instagram will show who voted for what. Results or responses can be viewed by clicking on the poll question.

