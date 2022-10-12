Instagramlets professional account users check performance on the platform under three metrics — reach, engagement and followers. Only businesses or creator accounts have access to insights. It helps users check the performance of specific posts, stories, videos, reels and live videos that are shared on the platform.

How to switch to professional account

Step 1: Open your Instagram account and go to Settings.

Step 2: Click on ‘Account’.

Step 3: Scroll down and select ‘Switch to Professional account.’

Step 4: Choose a category that describes your account from the list of options.

If the account represents an organisation or brand, you further choose ‘business’ or retain the ‘creator’ identity.

How to view Instagram insights

Instagram will allow professional account users to track posts or Reels specific and overall engagement on the platform. To view the overall insights, users have to click on the ‘Professional dashboard’ tab appearing below the bio of the users’ profiles. The platform will provide information for the last 30 days. Users can modify the timeline to view data with options: Previous month/ Last 90 days.

Users can check insights — accounts reached, engaged and profile activity information — for separate posts, Lives and Reels with the ‘view insights’ option.

