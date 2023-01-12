Meta is removing the ability for advertisers to target teens on Facebook and Instagram by gender. According to the company’s blog post, advertisers will only be able to use age and location to reach teens starting in February.

The company, in 2021, rolled back ads pushed based on the interests and activity of teen users. According to The Verge report, advertisers will no longer be able to target teens based on in-app engagement.

Meta said the additional advertising restrictions take into account that “teens are not necessarily as equipped as adults to make decisions about how their online data is used for advertising.”

From March, teens will be able to choose topics they prefer to see fewer ads using the ad topic controls. They will also be able to hide advertisements from specific advertisers.

“The topics we already restrict in our policies will be defaulted to ‘See Less’ so that teens cannot choose to opt into content that may not be age-appropriate,” Meta said. The platform has added a new privacy page detailing teens the tools and privacy settings they can use across our technologies.

