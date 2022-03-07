ShareChat announces ₹7,000 allowance per child per month for women employees

The ‘in-house nanny expenses’ will be provided up to six years of age of the child

ShareChat, an Indian social media platform, has introduced special leave allowances and packages around childcare, fertility, adoption and miscarriages.

The company has decided to allocate five days a year to all its employees for emergencies related to the health or education of their children. The company will also provide ₹7,000 per child per month, up to six years of age, to all women employees as in-house nanny expenses.

ShareChat will also offer adoption support to employees in the form of 26 weeks of leave to adoptive mothers of children aged below 6 months and 12 weeks of leave for adopting children above that age.

In addition to this, fertility-related treatments like egg freezing and care packages for all expectant mothers will now be a part of ShareChat’s employee health insurance policy.

Adoption-related

Up to 12 weeks of leave will be provided to commissioning mothers. Employees can also take advantage of the benefit in the form of 5 days of leave for an associate undergoing a tubectomy or vasectomy procedure.

In case any partner of a male employee suffers a miscarriage or medical termination of pregnancy, ShareChat will provide up to five days of leave for male employees. To further promote diversity at the workplace, ShareChat will also provides insurance coverage for live-in partners including members from the LGBTQ+ community.

Work-life balance

Speaking on the announcement, Mitalee Dabral, Vice President - Human Resources, ShareChat and Moj said “Our mission is to create a truly inclusive and agile workplace where our employees are valued, supported, and feel a sense of belonging. International Women’s Day is a celebration of womanhood, and we could not have thought of a better time to launch initiatives that are aimed at providing holistic wellness for all our employees.

“At ShareChat, we would like all our employees to have not only a work-life balance but also a mental-physical balance. With evolving needs of current times, especially post Covid, we want to create a conducive environment where both work and life can thrive simultaneously. We want them to know that we understand their needs and have their back in managing both home and work.”