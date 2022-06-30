Snapchat Plus: Snap launches paid version

Snap Inc has launched the subscription version of its app — dubbed Snapchat Plus — in the US, priced at $3.99 a month.

The company said more than 332 million individuals use Snapchat worldwide. “This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community,” Snap said in the blog post.

Some features include the ability to change the style of the app icon, see who rewatched a story, and pin friends to the top of chat history, The Verge reported.

According to reports, the company tested Snapchat Plus (Snapchat+) earlier this month and added that it would debut in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

