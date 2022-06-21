Telegram Premium in India: Here is how to access

Telegram Premium is now available in India. The instant messaging platform had earlier hinted at the launch of its premium version. The premium subscription is priced at around ₹460 per month.

Subscribe to Telegram Premium here

Telegram has introduced a slew of features to its premium tier, as reported earlier. Premium users will be able to upload files of sizes up to 4GB, join up to 1,000 Telegram channels, pin ten chats and add four accounts. It is touted to offer an ad-free and faster download experience. Telegram lets subscribers have fancy animated profile pictures with a premium badge alongside their name.

5 steps to access Telegram Premium on your smartphone

Step 1: Open the Telegram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to Telegram Settings.

Step 3: Tap the ‘Telegram Premium’ option.

Step 4: A screen with Premium features pops up. Click on ‘Subscribe for ₹460.00 per month.’

Step 5: After payment, you will be able to access Telegram Premium features.

Exciting features of Telegram Premium

As per reports, users can also download Telegram version 8.8 on their iPhone via Apple’s App Store to access the premium tier.