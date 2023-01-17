Twitter to extend an update for users to switch between ‘for you’ and ‘following’ on Android soon.

The company earlier this week renamed the ‘Home’ algorithmic timeline and ‘Latest’ chronological timeline to ‘For You’ and ‘Following.’ The new interface will allow users to use Twitter lists with ease. The “For You” timeline now appears first in both the iOS app and the web.

In addition, the microblogging site appears to have blocked access to third-party apps like Twitterrific and Weetbot. As per reports, these third-party apps, built on Twitter API, were loved by users for their non-algorithmic display of tweets, which Twitter has revoked now. The third-party Twitter clients have been broken since at least Thursday evening, according to The Verge report.

The third-party Twitter clients have been experiencing issues with users of many apps being unable to access content or log into their accounts on Friday. Developers of these apps tried to content Twitter.

Also read Twitter is considering selling usernames to boost revenue: Report

Also read: How to create Twitter lists