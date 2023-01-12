Twitter is planning to sell usernames through online auctions to boost revenue, a report by The New York Times revealed. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been looking for ways to generate revenue for the company.

According to reports, the new revenue stream has been in discussion since last December. Musk had earlier tweeted that the micro-blogging platform would soon start freeing up 1.5 billion usernames or handles, noting that inactive accounts would be deleted.

Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Twitter has not responded to TechCrunch’s request for comment. This comes after Musk recently introduced a new navigation feature for users to navigate between recommended and followed tweets, trends, and topics. In addition, the platform is rolling out a change to iOS users by removing the star button at the top right corner that allows users to switch between two feeds and making the ‘For You’ tab default.

