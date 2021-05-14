Twitter rolls out DM search bar feature on Android making messages search easier

Twitter is rolling out its DM search bar feature on Android to make it easier to search for conversations among direct messages.

The feature has been rolled out to Android two years after Twitter began testing it on iOS.

“We’ve brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones,” Twitter wrote from its support account.

Currently, users can only find conversations that users have had with certain people and groups using the search bar. It will soon be adding a way to search for particular messages within conversations.

“Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We’re working on releasing that later this year!” it said

Twitter had begun testing the search bar on iOS in 2019.

Separately, the microblogging platform recently also began testing a new feature that lets users send and receive money on the platform.

“We're introducing Tip Jar – a new way for people to send and receive tips,” Twitter had said in a blog post.

Users can send tips to their favourite account through Tip Jar.