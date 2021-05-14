Twitter rolls out DM search bar feature on Android making messages search easier

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S for the Indian market. This is also the first all new BS6 ...
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter rolls out DM search bar feature on Android making messages search easier
Microblogging company will soon be adding a way to search for particular messages within conversations
Twitter is rolling out its DM search bar feature on Android to make it easier to search for conversations among direct messages.
The feature has been rolled out to Android two years after Twitter began testing it on iOS.
“We’ve brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones,” Twitter wrote from its support account.
Currently, users can only find conversations that users have had with certain people and groups using the search bar. It will soon be adding a way to search for particular messages within conversations.
“Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We’re working on releasing that later this year!” it said
Twitter had begun testing the search bar on iOS in 2019.
Separately, the microblogging platform recently also began testing a new feature that lets users send and receive money on the platform.
“We're introducing Tip Jar – a new way for people to send and receive tips,” Twitter had said in a blog post.
Users can send tips to their favourite account through Tip Jar.
