Twitter to let users subscribe to newsletters directly from tweets on their timeline

Twitter is enabling users to subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from Tweets in their timeline.

Revue is a platform that lets users start and publish newsletters.

"We're bringing Revue newsletter subscription right to your timeline. Now on web, you can subscribe to a newsletter directly from a Tweet that gives you a preview of what's included in that newsletter," Twitter announced from its official Support account.

The feature has already been enabled for all Revue writers on desktop and mobile web, with iOS and Android to follow soon.

Users will see tweets with a 'Subscribe' button. They can subscribe directly by clicking on the button.

"Readers who have an email address linked to their Twitter account can now subscribe with one click. No need to confirm via email. And if their email isn’t linked, we'll guide them to your profile page to subscribe," Revue further added from its official Twitter account.

Previously, Twitter had started testing a new feature that lets users discover and subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from the platform from a creator's profile in August. The feature was made available to all users in September.

Once a subscription is confirmed, Revue will start sending the newsletter to the email address connected to that user’s account.

Twitter had acquired Revue in January this year to help writers and long-form content curators reach out to and grow their audience. It will help them connect with their subscribers while also helping readers discover relevant content, it had said.

The microblogging platform will also find ways to help users generate revenue by creating a “durable incentive model through paid newsletters,” it had added. The social media major had made Revue’s Pro features free for all accounts and had lowered the paid newsletter fee to 5 per cent post acquisition.