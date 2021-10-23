Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
Early in the book, Ramesh notes that there has so far been only one serious biographer of Sir Edwin, and says, ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter to let users subscribe to newsletters directly from tweets on their timeline
Users will see tweets with a 'Subscribe' button.
Twitter is enabling users to subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from Tweets in their timeline.
Revue is a platform that lets users start and publish newsletters.
"We're bringing Revue newsletter subscription right to your timeline. Now on web, you can subscribe to a newsletter directly from a Tweet that gives you a preview of what's included in that newsletter," Twitter announced from its official Support account.
The feature has already been enabled for all Revue writers on desktop and mobile web, with iOS and Android to follow soon.
Users will see tweets with a 'Subscribe' button. They can subscribe directly by clicking on the button.
"Readers who have an email address linked to their Twitter account can now subscribe with one click. No need to confirm via email. And if their email isn’t linked, we'll guide them to your profile page to subscribe," Revue further added from its official Twitter account.
Previously, Twitter had started testing a new feature that lets users discover and subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from the platform from a creator's profile in August. The feature was made available to all users in September.
Once a subscription is confirmed, Revue will start sending the newsletter to the email address connected to that user’s account.
Twitter had acquired Revue in January this year to help writers and long-form content curators reach out to and grow their audience. It will help them connect with their subscribers while also helping readers discover relevant content, it had said.
The microblogging platform will also find ways to help users generate revenue by creating a “durable incentive model through paid newsletters,” it had added. The social media major had made Revue’s Pro features free for all accounts and had lowered the paid newsletter fee to 5 per cent post acquisition.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE