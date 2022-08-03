Uber launches WhatsApp to Ride product feature for users in Delhi NCR 

Uber has launched the WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) product feature for users in Delhi NCR through which riders across the region will be able to book an Uber ride via its official WhatsApp chatbot.

Piloted in Lucknow last year, the Delhi NCR launch will have two language options-Hindi and English, a feature lacking in the Lucknow chatbox.

Local needs

“Looking at the needs of the local market, the team also provided Hindi language support while booking a ride through WhatsApp. Making the booking process more interactive with the integration of buttons and go-to actions was one of our top priorities,” Ravi Garg, Director, WhatsApp Partnerships, India said in a press statement.

Uber will provide for three ways to book a ride through WhatsApp: messaging to Uber’s business account number; scanning a QR code; or clicking a link directly to open an Uber WhatsApp chat.

Riders get access to the same safety features and insurance protection as those who book trips via the Uber app directly. They will be informed of the name of the driver and license plate of the driver on booking; be able to track the location of the driver en route to the pickup point and be able to speak to the driver anonymously using a masked number, the release said.