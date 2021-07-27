WhatsApp invites NGOs for upcoming Chat for Impact Bootcamp

Social messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday invited non- governmental organisations (NGOs) working in India to register for the upcoming Chat for Impact Bootcamp - a two-day event curated by the company in partnership with Praekelt.org and hosted by Turn.io.

To be held on August 10-11, the Bootcamp is aimed at supporting and accelerating the work that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are doing to provide vulnerable, disempowered and minority communities with easy and secure access to vital information and support via WhatsApp.

One hundred organisations that meet the criteria will attend the two-day Bootcamp, which includes online sessions, pre-event work, and a follow-up session, the company said.

"Through the bootcamp, we look forward to supporting more such solutions and working with social impact organisations to continue contributing meaningfully,” Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, said.

He said technology has been the most critical instrument in helping India win against Covid-19, and as an easy and accessible platform, WhatsApp has been a preferred medium for several government institutions, municipal corporations, civic actors and volunteer groups to take Covid-19 relief efforts and information to people at scale.

WhatsApp helpline

The bootcamp is open to any NGO wanting to launch a WhatsApp helpline to support their work and engage their communities. The 100 selected organisations will receive offer valued at $5000 that include -- a free WhatsApp helpline for their organisation, a free Turn.io licence for six months to help organisations manage and automate their WhatsApp service and one-lakh free messaging credits for their service until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

The Chat for Impact Bootcamp is a follow-on from the recent Chat for Impact Summit powered by WhatsApp which saw 30 organisations participating in two days of training to advance their goals of addressing societal issues using WhatsApp as a communication tool.

The Summit featured keynote speakers Alicia Garza, Principal at Black Futures Lab, author of The Purpose of Power and co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter (America’s Summit) and Nadia Murad, human rights activist and co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize (EMEA/APAC Summit).