WhatsApp: Now send messages to yourself, here’s how

WhatsApp is working on a feature to allow users sending messages to themselves. Meta owned instant messaging app has announced the feature on a blog post stating that the feature is still under development.

According to WhatsApp, the feature allows users to view “own chat from a linked device”. Earlier, people used to send messages to themselves by opening the chat with their own phone number for several reasons.

WhatsApp shared a screenshot on WABetaInfo explaining how the new feature will work.

WhatsApp self-message feature

As you can see in the above screenshot, when you are searching for contacts within WhatsApp Desktop beta, you will be able to send messages to yourself by tapping your personal chat in the future.

The chat will also show up when you try to log into WhatsApp from a different mobile device.

WhatsApp is planning to introduce the same feature to WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS as well when it is possible to use a secondary phone as a linked device.

Besides the self-chat feature, WhatsApp is planning to launch a feature to clear or delete chats on linked devices if the primary device is an iPhone, the ability to view live location on linked devices, and the option to create and view broadcast lists on linked devices.