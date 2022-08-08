WhatsApp works on login approval to protect your account from hackers

WhatsApp is working on a slew of features, including ‘login approval’ to protect your account from hacks. This comes after the platform announced a double verification code feature to prevent people from stealing other user accounts.
According to the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo report, the platform will alert users when someone tries to log in to their account.
The security feature will allow users to accept or deny login requests. The feature underdevelopment is expected to provide additional information, including the time of login attempt and the device model.
Other WhatsApp updates
The instant messaging platform recently expanded the power of group admins enabling them to delete any messages in the group.
WhatsApp has rolled out an ability for Android users to react to status updates with these eight emojis: smiling face with heart-eyes, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face, folded hands, clapping hands, party popper, and hundred points.
WhatsApp is testing a feature with Android beta users to let them see ‘past participants’ of a group who left or were removed in the last 60 days. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is not limited to group admins but to all participants of the group.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.