WhatsApp works on login approval to protect your account from hackers

WhatsApp is working on a slew of features, including ‘login approval’ to protect your account from hacks. This comes after the platform announced a double verification code feature to prevent people from stealing other user accounts.

According to the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo report, the platform will alert users when someone tries to log in to their account.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.17.22: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a new security feature called login approval, available in a future update of the app!https://t.co/6GyfUGyIy6 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 5, 2022

WhatsApp sends login attempt alerts

The security feature will allow users to accept or deny login requests. The feature underdevelopment is expected to provide additional information, including the time of login attempt and the device model.

Other WhatsApp updates

The instant messaging platform recently expanded the power of group admins enabling them to delete any messages in the group.

WhatsApp news of the week: status reactions!



7 features have been announced on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop! Read our summary if you didn't have time to discover our stories posted this week.https://t.co/47ZAwn3o2f — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 7, 2022

WhatsApp has rolled out an ability for Android users to react to status updates with these eight emojis: smiling face with heart-eyes, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face, folded hands, clapping hands, party popper, and hundred points.

WhatsApp status reactions

WhatsApp is testing a feature with Android beta users to let them see ‘past participants’ of a group who left or were removed in the last 60 days. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is not limited to group admins but to all participants of the group.