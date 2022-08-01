WhatsApp adds more power to group admins

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature on Android for admins to delete any messages in a group. The instant messaging platform has recently introduced a slew of features, including waveforms for voice notes and retaining disappearing messages.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.17.12: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message for everyone, available to some lucky beta testers!https://t.co/bBlPVKxWkQ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 29, 2022

The new admin delete — as mentioned by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo — is a moderation tool that lets admins delete messages in a group.

WhatsApp to let group admin delete messages

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to some beta testers. If the feature is available, the admin will see a ‘delete for everyone’ option when selecting a message in the group.

Other updates

WhatsApp news of the week: admin delete and status updates!



8 features have been announced on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop! Read our summary if you didn't have time to discover our stories posted this week.https://t.co/U2qpimiumx — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 31, 2022

Along with other improvements, the messaging platform is also working on status reactions and a reaction preview feature in the iOS beta app. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has also fixed a bug in the catch-up button, visible to users when they receive a mention from a participant in a group.