WhatsApp adds more power to group admins

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature on Android for admins to delete any messages in a group. The instant messaging platform has recently introduced a slew of features, including waveforms for voice notes and retaining disappearing messages.
The new admin delete — as mentioned by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo — is a moderation tool that lets admins delete messages in a group.
According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to some beta testers. If the feature is available, the admin will see a ‘delete for everyone’ option when selecting a message in the group.
Other updates
Along with other improvements, the messaging platform is also working on status reactions and a reaction preview feature in the iOS beta app. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has also fixed a bug in the catch-up button, visible to users when they receive a mention from a participant in a group.
