WhatsApp adds more power to group admins

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, August 1 | Updated on: Aug 01, 2022
WhatsApp announces a slew of features

WhatsApp announces a slew of features | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

WhatsApp group admins can delete any incoming messages

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature on Android for admins to delete any messages in a group. The instant messaging platform has recently introduced a slew of features, including waveforms for voice notes and retaining disappearing messages.

The new admin delete — as mentioned by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo — is a moderation tool that lets admins delete messages in a group.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to some beta testers. If the feature is available, the admin will see a ‘delete for everyone’ option when selecting a message in the group.

Other updates

Along with other improvements, the messaging platform is also working on status reactions and a reaction preview feature in the iOS beta app. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has also fixed a bug in the catch-up button, visible to users when they receive a mention from a participant in a group. 

Published on August 01, 2022
