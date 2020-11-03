YouTube emerges as purchase advisor for beauty products

Nine out of ten beauty consumers are influenced by digital platforms, as 33 per cent of them engage digitally every day, 50 per cent every week and 93 per cent every month.

According to a joint report released by Google, Kantar and WPP, beauty products purchases in India have also become a video-centric affair with YouTube emerging as a beauty advisor and search as a discovery platform. “Amongst consumers surveyed, 81 per cent are engaging with beauty creators on YouTube, and 26 per cent have purchased a beauty product as a result of watching a beauty video on YouTube,” it added.

Over 50 per cent beauty consumers are using social media and online videos, and 40 per cent of consumers use the online search for research. Fifty-six per cent of consumers use YouTube to compare and consider, while 30 per cent reach their final decision through a mix of YouTube, Google Search and e-commerce websites, the report added.

In India, Tier-1 and Tier-2 city consumers are also fast catching up with their peers from the metros when it comes to purchasing personal care products, the report added. It also said that the gender divide is a myth, with both men and women showing similar interest and buying an average of nine beauty products every month.

Kaushik Dasgupta, Group Head, Insights & Partnerships, Google India said, “With multiple sources of discoverability and information research, the consumer purchase journey has become more complex, but shopping has become more focused and personalised. We’ve also noticed that most of the purchase decisions take place in the discovery and understanding phase itself, which now happens online. Even in the offline consumer journey, online plays a key role as research, comparisons and trends are searched online. Brands need to make it easy for consumers to access information, to facilitate purchase decisions and gain brand loyalty.”

Added CVL Srinivas, Country Manager for India, WPP, said, “There are still untapped opportunities for beauty brands out there, from catering to different city audiences to leveraging varied consumer segments. With creative online delivery, brands can recreate the best of offline moments. From 3Vs (Video, Voice and Vernacular) to DTC interactive content, conversational commerce and more, smart investing in the right platforms ensures scaled outreach and strong engagement.”